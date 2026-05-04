Neymar to leave Santos? Brazil icon fuels transfer speculation after meeting with surprise club's president

Neymar’s presence in Argentina has sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Traveling with the Santos squad for a Copa Sudamericana clash against San Lorenzo, the forward took the opportunity to visit Boca’s Casa Amarilla training ground, situated just a stone's throw from the iconic Bombonera.

During his visit, he was presented with two custom jerseys: one bearing his own name and another gifted by Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme.



