Next Man Utd captain? Mason Mount one of four names mooted by Premier League title-winning ex-Red Devils star as questions are asked of Bruno Fernandes’ future

The Red Devils are doing all they can to put a new deal in place with Fernandes, who will turn 32 in September, but are aware that a day will come in which he walks away - potentially as a modern day legend.

Who will take the armband at that point? When that question was put to Sharpe, the Premier League title-winning former Red Devils winger - speaking in association with NetBet - told GOAL: “Captains? I think Harry Maguire has done the job pretty well in previous times. I'm sure you can count on him. [Lisandro] Martinez at the back, I think he's probably captain material.

“I think if he can stay fit and play the way he has done previous seasons, Mason Mount, with his experience, would always be in with a shout. I think he would not necessarily rule by fear, but rule by example. I think there's a few there.

“I don't know if Kobbie's [Mainoo] a big talker in and around the dressing room, but there's certainly a few. I don't know, maybe if Bruno did leave in the next couple of seasons, then someone may come in that will look to be captain as well.”