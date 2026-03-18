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Gill Clark

Newcastle player ratings vs Barcelona: Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn at fault for Magpies meltdown as Anthony Elanga goals prove pointless in embarrassing Champions League exit

Newcastle saw their Champions League dreams ended at the last 16 stage by a rampant Barcelona on Wednesday. Two goals from Anthony Elanga in the first half had given the Magpies hope of pulling off a famous result, but Eddie Howe's side fell apart in the second half to eventually lose 7-2 on a tough night in Catalunya.

A frantic first half saw Newcastle start brightly but fall behind when Raphinha fired home after just six minutes. Lamine Yamal's great touch and pass led to both Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall slipping, allowing Fermin Lopez to feed Raphinha to fire past Aaron Ramsdale. Yet Newcastle were undaunted and hit back through Elanga. Hall and Harvey Barnes combined well down the left to send a ball in for the winger to fire low past Joan Garcia and into the back of the net.

Newcastle weren't level for long as more sloppy defending allowed Barcelona to restore their lead. Raphinha's free-kick into the penalty area was headed back across goal by Gerard Martin and tapped past Ramsdale at close range by Marc Bernal. The goal was another setback for the visitors, but again Newcastle responded, taking advantage of an ill-advised Yamal backheel just outside his own area to find Elanga to tap home at the far post.

Newcastle were looking more than a match for their illustrious opponents but suffered a huge setback right on half-time. Fermin's pass to Raphinha saw Kieran Tripper tug the Brazilian back and concede a penalty, allowing Yamal to score from the spot and send Barca in at the break 3-2 up.

Barcelona came out for the second half looking a different team and quickly took the game away from Newcastle. A great move carved the visitors open and sent Fermin through on goal to beat Ramsdale before Robert Lewandowski outjumped substitute Tino Livramento for Barca's fifth. Lewandowski struck again minutes later and Raphinha was then gifted a second from a dreadful pass by Jacob Ramsey as the Catalans cruised into the quarter-finals and snuffed out Newcastle's European dreams.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from Spotify Camp Nou...

  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Aaron Ramsdale (5/10):

    Not completely convincing in the Newcastle goal. Flapped at a few things, conceded seven and saw Barca miss some good chances as well.

    Kieran Trippier (4/10):

    Gave away the crucial penalty just before half-time and was a little fortunate to escape a red card as well. Hooked at half-time. 

    Malick Thiaw (4/10):

    Caught out several times, particularly by Yamal for the opener, and struggled in the second half as Barca raised their game.

    Dan Burn (4/10):

    A few good moments in the first half but caught out at crucial times. Played everyone onside for the second goal, got sucked in for the fourth goal and left for dead by Yamal for the sixth.

    Lewis Hall (6/10):

    Made a costly slip for the opener but came up with a good assist for Elanga. Had another good battle up against Yamal.

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  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Jacob Ramsey (5/10):

    Put in a decent shift in midfield but an awful pass gifted Raphinha possession in the second half and goal number seven for Barcelona.

    Sandro Tonali (5/10):

    Was a bit sloppy early on but then showed his quality in a breathless first half. Couldn't stay with Fermin for the killer goal that made it 4-2 at the start of the second half and then picked up an injury trying to deny the Barca star again minutes later.

    Joelinton (6/10):

    Barcelona didn't enjoy coming up against his physicality in midfield. Booked early on and lucky to escape a second yellow for a foul on Lewandowski.

  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Anthony Elanga (7/10):

    Took both of his goals really well and his pace was a massive problem for Cancelo. Just the second player to score twice in a Champions League away match at Spotify Camp Nou for an English club.

    Anthony Gordon (5/10):

    Caused a few problems but missed a couple of good chances, too. Anonymous after the break.

    Harvey Barnes (6/10):

    Really lively down the left flank for Newcastle and posed a threat in the first half. Good assist for Elanga.

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  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Tino Livramento (4/10):

    Replaced Trippier at the break but beaten by Lewandowski for his first goal.

    Jacob Murphy (4/10):

    Came on but didn't offer any threat at all.

    Joe Willock (5/10):

    Gave Newcastle some fresh legs but not much more than that.

    Sven Botman (5/10):

    Sent on to help defensively after Newcastle had fallen apart.

    Will Osula (N/A):

    Only a very late sub

    Eddie Howe (4/10):

    Saw his team more than match Barcelona in an epic first half, but they could not live with the hosts after the break. The size of the defeat will hurt, particularly with a derby against Sunderland up next.

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