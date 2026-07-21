‘You’re all watching the same game’ - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reflects on 2026 World Cup, from Rikers Island to a lasting soccer legacy

NEW YORK -- Of all the conversations Zohran Mamdani had at Rikers Island last week, one stayed with him. The New York City mayor watched the World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina alongside some of the roughly 7,000 people detained at the jail complex. During those 90 minutes, he met one man preparing to leave that day.

“I actually met a man there for whom it was his last day on Rikers,” Mamdani told GOAL at Gracie Mansion. “He was going home that day, and he was so excited to see his daughter, who was about to pick him up.”

The exchange had little to do with tactics or the scoreline. But for Mamdani, the match created space for a conversation between two New Yorkers whose paths otherwise might never have crossed. That sense of connection, he said, shaped how he wanted the city to experience the World Cup.

That conversation was a stark reminder, Mamdani reflected, that soccer, more than anything, is a unifying force. There he was, the Mayor of New York, bonding with a man he might have never met, thanks to the thing that was on the television. And that has been the central aim of Mamdani’s World Cup experience.

World Cups are difficult things to navigate. And harnessing the World Cup in New York City presented a particular challenge. More than 8 million people live across the five boroughs, many with ties to the nations represented, yet all eight local matches - including the final that brought the tournament to a close - were staged across the Hudson River at New York/New Jersey Stadium. Mamdani’s administration set out to bring the tournament closer to those communities and make it more accessible. After 39 days and dozens of citywide initiatives, the 34-year-old mayor believes it succeeded.

“There's always more to do. I am also proud of what we've been able to do over the last month and some change. In the lead-up to the World Cup, there are so many questions of who is this for, where do New Yorkers fit into this vision of the tournament of the city, and one of our focuses was how do we make this affordable,” he said.