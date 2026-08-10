Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

New plan: Alvarez refuses to surrender in the face of Atletico's stubbornness

FEATURES
LaLiga
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

"It will be complicated, but we will keep insisting because we believe in what we are doing." This is the message being conveyed by those close to the player Julian Alvarez, whenever they are asked about the possibility of leaving Atletico Madrid and joining Barcelona.

The desire is still there. But as the days pass, the process has grown more complicated, and those around the Argentine striker know full well that time has begun to work against him.

Alvarez was due yesterday, Monday, to undergo the usual medical examinations before the start of training with Atletico. Instead, the player went straight in for the medical test alongside Alex Baena and Marcos Llorente at a clinic in Madrid used by the club, then left the facilities.

His next step is to join training completely normally, and here the name of Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the top executive at Atletico Madrid, comes into play.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Gil Marin has known of the player's desire for days, after word reached him through various channels. He has not, however, seen any need to hold a fresh conversation, because he considers the club's position clear enough already.

Those around Alvarez think differently. They believe it matters that the striker can explain his position personally, and that he is heard before any final decision is made. 

Keeping a player who has expressed his desire for a change of scenery for an entire season, they argue, could end up creating an uncomfortable situation for all parties.

The Argentine's circle also recall a conversation held some time ago with Gil Marin. During it, Julian understood, according to the same sources, that he would be helped to leave Atletico should he one day declare his wish to do so. He believes that moment has now come, and he is waiting to speak directly with the executive.

  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Álvarez is in near-daily contact with his representatives

    The striker had already made his feelings public during the World Cup. After Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria, he admitted in the mixed zone that he had spoken with Atletico, and declared that he believed the best outcome would be to complete a transfer deal so he could achieve his dream. Since then, he has avoided cranking up the tension in public.

    Alongside all this, Fernando Hidalgo and Sergio Diaz sat down with Julian Alvarez yesterday, Monday, for a lengthy meeting that ran to around two and a half hours. 

    Contact between Alvarez and his representatives happens almost daily, which is why those around the player play down any suggestion the meeting carried more significance than it actually did.

    That does not make the timing irrelevant. Julian Alvarez and his agents are weighing up how to handle the coming days, and in particular how to open that dialogue with Gil Marin.

    • Advertisement
  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Finding a way out through dialogue in the Álvarez deal

    The priority remains finding a way out through dialogue, without any rebellious steps or decisions that could pit the striker against Atletico Madrid's fans.

    Time has only made the situation harder, and all parties know it. Atletico insist they are counting on Julian Alvarez. Barcelona cannot wait indefinitely either, and are working on other options to strengthen their attacking line.

    Yet the Julian Alvarez saga is far from resolved. The next move sought by the player's camp is not a statement or a fresh public declaration. It is to sit down and talk face to face, so that Atletico hear directly from the player which club he wants to play for next season.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR