A new No 9 in January is on Juventus's wishlist. At the start of 2027, they want a penalty-box striker who can make his presence felt in front of goal, complement Woltemade and Kolo Muani or offer an alternative to them. Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid is back on Juventus's shortlist. The Norwegian is no stranger to the club. Juventus sent sporting director Ottolini to Oslo in June to explore a deal and explain Spalletti's project to him. Spalletti is a great admirer of Sorloth. After the World Cup, the move fell through for several reasons: the cost of the deal, Simeone's desire to keep him in the squad and the expensive purchase of Kolo Muani. Juventus could revive their interest in January, this time with a different outcome.
New No 9: Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth attracts Juventus’ interest
Made an appearance
Sorloth is happy in Madrid, but he wants more minutes. He has barely featured this year, making cameos rather than even serving as second choice: 155 minutes this season across La Liga and the Champions League, with no goals. At 30 (he turns 31 next December), he cannot afford to spend the rest of the year on the bench. If that does not change in the coming weeks, he will speak to the club and the manager and ask them to let him leave. He has scored 44 goals in 113 appearances for the Colchoneros, whom he has played for since 2024.
How much does Sorloth cost?
Sorloth is under contract with the Spanish club until 2028. His transfer fee topped €30 million in the summer, but his limited appearances this season and the approaching expiry of his contract are set to bring that price down in January. Juventus are weighing up their options and have not ruled out contacting Atletico Madrid in the coming days. The clubs have an excellent relationship, as shown by the loan of Canadian forward Jonathan David, who has rediscovered the form he showed at Lille in Madrid. With Juventus investing selectively, Sorloth is an option worth pursuing. The former Leipzig, Real Sociedad and Trabzonspor player earns around €6 million gross a year, a salary Juventus can afford as they look to rebuild and achieve their Champions League objective.
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