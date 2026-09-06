In football, a single encounter may arise under exceptional circumstances, but repeatedly getting the better of the same team within a short period of time, and wearing two different shirts, often reveals a distinctive tactical reading that goes beyond mere coincidence.
In just 112 days, Dane Jens Fessing has gone from a coach cutting his teeth in Japan to one of the biggest thorns in Al-Nassr's side. He's beaten "the Global Club" twice in two different competitions, turning himself into a fresh bogeyman for the Saudi outfit.