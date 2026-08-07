Rodri snubbed Manchester City's push to take him to Real Madrid, then struck a deal with Barcelona instead. The move went down badly in the Bernabeu boardroom.

A fresh account has now emerged of how Real reacted, contradicting reports that the Merengues took Rodri's rejection calmly and shrugged off the player's decision.

Citing AS, the website Foot Mercato had confirmed that Real Madrid understands and respects Rodri's decision, and wishes the Spanish star well on the path he has chosen.

"Sport newspaper" tells a very different story. President Florentino Perez and coach Jose Mourinho are both said to be seething.

Perez's fury stems from the collapse of a deal he thought was done. His two trusted lieutenants, Jose Angel Sanchez and Juni Calafat, had convinced him it was in the bag. Mourinho was every bit as livid when he learned Los Blancos had lost out on Rodri.