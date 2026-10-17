'I never saw a manager in him' - Harry Redknapp questions Michael Carrick amid Manchester United struggles

Writing in his column for The Sun, Redknapp revealed his surprise at seeing Carrick step into management. He previously managed the former midfielder at West Ham, praising his footballing intelligence but questioning his personality for the dugout.

He stated: "I can’t say I always saw a manager in him. Michael’s always been a lovely guy from a lovely family, a really intelligent footballer who knew the game, read it, controlled matches. But he’s always been a quiet lad, too, laid-back. It’s what he is."