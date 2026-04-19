Never change, Jose! Benfica boss Mourinho goes viral for hilarious gesture after 'extraordinary' derby victory over Sporting CP

The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions that saw Benfica snatch victory in the dying moments. Andreas Schjelderup opened the scoring for the visitors, but it was Rafa Silva who emerged as the ultimate hero, netting a winner in the 93rd minute to silence the home crowd.

Mourinho’s reaction underscored the significance of the result, as Benfica maintained their unbeaten Liga Portugal record for the season and leapfrogged Sporting into second place. Speaking after the game, the manager was full of praise for his squad's resilience, as he stated: "Obviously I'm happy, I think it was a fantastic game. For games to be fantastic, there have to be three great teams. Maybe I missed a mistake or two, but I think the refereeing was top-notch. Benfica played a fantastic game and Sporting played like Sporting, in their usual style. Beautiful stadium, I was commenting from the bench about everything the Sporting fans brought to the stadium and our Benfica fans were up there. I think it was an extraordinary game, without red cards and with two teams wanting to win. If a draw had been a good result for either team, the game would have been strategically different."