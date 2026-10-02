Neto had stopped: "When Juventus called me I was watching the Davis Cup"

Norberto Neto, the Brazilian goalkeeper born in 1989 who has just returned to Juventus to replace the injured Kamil Grabara, spoke to the media on the sidelines of Juventus' friendly against Cremonese today at Continassa. Below are his most significant comments, as reported by TuttoJuve.com:
Juventus' call
"The truth is that, thank God, I was in a situation where I was enjoying my life with my family, where I needed to find time for myself, and I managed to free up some time for myself. The truth is that I received the news while I was watching the Davis Cup in Brazil-Switzerland, and I started thinking again. When there is the chance to return to a place, to a place you know, you definitely need less time to adapt."