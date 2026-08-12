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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Netherlands, official: Xavi is the new head coach

X. Hernandez
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Netherlands

Former Barcelona manager becomes Netherlands head coach

Xavi Hernández is the new Netherlands head coach, as announced by the Dutch football federation: "We are proud to present our new coach. Welcome, Xavi Hernandez".


The former Barcelona manager has accepted the proposal from the Netherlands federation and the agreement has now been finalised: today's signature officially sealed the deal between the parties.


Having managed Barcelona, Xavi is now getting ready for a new challenge, this time in charge of a national team. The Spanish coach has chosen to accept the Netherlands project, opening a new chapter in his career.


The agreement was reached in the last few hours and the documents were signed today. Done deal: Xavi is ready to become the new head coach of the Dutch national team.


  • For the former Barcelona midfielder, this is a major turning point. After working at the very highest level in the Blaugrana dugout, Xavi is now preparing to take charge of a group of players from Europe's leading clubs and try to return the Netherlands to the top of international football.


    The deal is done: Xavi and the Netherlands are ready to begin a new adventure. After the World Cup, the Netherlands' relationship with Ronald Koeman had come to an end.


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  • The announcement



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