An extra-large football World Cup will stretch across no fewer than three continents. Preparations are already in full swing for the tournament, scheduled from 8 June to 21 July 2030 and set to last 44 days, five more than the one held in the summer in the United States and Mexico. Morocco, Spain and Portugal will host most matches. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will also stage games to mark the 100th anniversary of the first edition, held in Montevideo in 1930.
Netflix secures the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain
Netflix’s choice
How many teams will take part remains unclear. The current 48 could rise to 64, taking the number of matches from 104 to 128. Spain will certainly be there. On 14 July last year, Ferran Torres scored in extra time as they beat the Albiceleste in the final, repeating their 2010 triumph. That success, and the popularity of Luis De La Fuente's team in particular, prompted Netflix to secure exclusive rights to broadcast the next World Cup in Spain and Andorra. The Athletic reported the news and shared the press release published today on the streaming platform's official website. Netflix have now firmly established themselves in live sport.
The Women’s World Cup too
In recent weeks, Netflix secured the rights to show subscribers the 2027 and 2031 editions of the Women's World Cup, NFL games and the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua scheduled for 11 December. It has now struck another deal as part of a broader commercial partnership with FIFA. The agreement covers dedicated pre- and post-match programmes, extra half-time analysis and content introducing the players expected to take the field. In Spain, viewers will be able to watch one match per matchday for free, while a free-to-air channel will show a package including the Spanish national team's matches, both semi-finals and the final.
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