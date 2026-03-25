Napoli: Will Spinazzola not renew his contract? Juventus are making a move: the talks, the contract and the costs involved

Juventus have just one objective for the remainder of the season: to secure fourth place and qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, thereby ensuring both continued participation in Europe’s premier competition and a significant guaranteed income that will give the Old Lady’s management greater room for manoeuvre in the summer transfer window.

But amidst potential major deals, Juventus have not forgotten – nor have they overlooked – all those players whose contracts with their respective clubs are set to expire at the end of the current season: among them, the Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on a former player, Leonardo Spinazzola, who is currently on the books at Napoli.