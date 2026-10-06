Napoli's training report from Castelvolturno today confirmed not only that Giovane, Meret and Spinazzola were with the group, but also a lengthy lay-off for Vergara. Tests have in fact confirmed a medium-grade injury to the soleus muscle.





"Antonio Vergara, who was injured during the Nations League match between Italy and Turkey, underwent instrumental tests today at Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a medium-grade strain of the right soleus. The Napoli player has already begun his rehabilitation process"