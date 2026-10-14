Max Allegri and Kevin De Bruyne had another heated exchange during the match against Villarreal, which Napoli went on to lose.
Napoli, sparks between Allegri and De Bruyne: misunderstandings on the pitch, explanations on TV and the confrontation
According to Gazzetta, Max spent much of the first half shouting "Kevin, Kevin" to get the Belgian's attention. He wanted more from him: to drop deeper and operate as a playmaker, freeing McTominay to push forward and get into the box alongside Hojlund.
The former City player didn't respond or turn around to meet his manager's gaze. On the pitch, he kept waving his arms and complaining, leaving Allegri furious. Asked about it after the match, he played it down: "We didn't understand each other."
After their second defeat in two Champions League matches, the squad gathered at Castel Volturno the next day, giving Allegri the chance to discuss what went wrong, including the Belgian's movement. Following his brace against Frosinone, the Belgian disappointed again and will have to rediscover his form between Venezia and Bodo.
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