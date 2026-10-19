Alex Meret, Napoli's goalkeeper, speaks to Sky Sport ahead of the Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt: "This is a difficult moment. We're coming off two defeats and tomorrow's match comes at a delicate time. We want to return to winning ways to regain the confidence and consistency we've been lacking at the start of the season. It's still early and there's time to recover. We're united and confident we can reverse this poor run."





On his relationship with Allegri: "It's a very good relationship; there are no problems. We know we all need to do more and we're trying to do what he asks of us," reports gianlucadimarzio.com. "We know we need to do better, each of us looking first at ourselves but also at everyone else, and make ourselves available to the team. We're doing everything we can to return to winning ways."



