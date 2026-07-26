Two factors work in Gabriel's favour: he was born in 2004, so there's still plenty of room for him to develop. On top of that, as far as the Serie A squad list is concerned, he is classed as "under", so he would not take up an additional slot. That makes it three, given he recently entrusted his interests to Jorge Mendes, one of the agents who can boast the best relations with president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Lecce value Tiago Gabriel at €25 million, but recent contacts with Napoli have centred on a package worth €20 million plus bonuses. It is now up to Napoli to decide whether to press ahead.