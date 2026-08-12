Romelu Lukaku is a new Fenerbahçe player. The Turkish club officially announced the signing of the Belgian striker from Napoli in a post on their social media accounts. Napoli's statement followed shortly afterwards. Lukaku leaves Napoli after two seasons, during which he made 45 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists.
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Napoli, Lukaku officially joins Fenerbahce: the figures
The figures
Fenerbahçe are pushing to strike a deal with Napoli and land the Belgian striker for €6 million. According to Francesco Modugno of Sky Sport, the fee would be split as follows: €3 million in bonuses, €2 million for individual performances and €1 million for winning the league.
Fenerbahce’s announcement
Napoli statement
Napoli's website reads: "SSC Napoli announce that they have sold the sporting registration of player Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli to Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü on a permanent basis.
Romelu made his debut in the Azzurri shirt on 31 August 2024 and scored straight away in the comeback win against Parma at the Maradona. He played 45 times and scored 15 goals, including the unforgettable strike in the match for the fourth Serie A title against Cagliari after a powerful run.
He won a league title and the Supercoppa Italiana with Napoli.
"Good luck, Big Rom!".
Lukaku’s message
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