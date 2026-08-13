Napoli have not dropped their interest in Gabriel Jesus. After the sale of Romelu Lukaku, the Azzurri want to hand Massimiliano Allegri another top striker, but they first need to free up more room in the squad and raise funds. Fabrizio Romano reported on his YouTube channel that Napoli and Arsenal have been back in contact recently, and the Azzurri now know all the conditions required to sign the Brazilian on a permanent deal.
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Translated by
Napoli close in on Gabriel Jesus: new contacts with Arsenal
What is missing
However, Napoli still need to reach a final agreement with Gabriel Jesus on his contract and salary: talks with his entourage are not yet at such an advanced stage and the forward also has other offers, although he sees Napoli as an interesting destination. Napoli could complete the deal at any moment once some necessary departures have been finalised to make room in the attacking department, including those of Lorenzo Lucca and Noa Lang.
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