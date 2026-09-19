Napoli round off the first part of the 2026/2027 season with one last game before the long international break, away to Fiorentina at the Franchi in Florence. Massimiliano Allegri now needs to build on the renewed belief sparked by the win over Bologna, which cost Tedesco his job, against a Fiorentina side revived by Grosso's departure and Vanoli's arrival.





While the injury crisis still grips the Azzurri, there is good news from the Castelvolturno treatment room, confirmed by the Tuscan manager's squad list ahead of the match: Frank Zambo Anguissa has officially recovered.