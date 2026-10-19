Napoli, Allegri: “It would be better to get a result with one shot on target. We concede too many goals”

Massimiliano Allegri, Napoli manager, spoke to Sky ahead of tomorrow evening's Champions League matchday three fixture against Bodo/Glimt at the Maradona: "The flu? Let's hope the worst is over. I'm feeling better, anyway. Tomorrow we have to focus on doing something good. It's an important match for moving up the table; a win would give us confidence, and then we'll turn our attention to Roma, who are having an excellent season. Do I feel the squad are behind me? We've put in some pleasing performances, but we concede goals too easily and have to do more. If you win, you're good; if you lose, you're not, to put it politely. We're working on that. In football, results are what matter, and they've narrowly eluded us recently. Tomorrow will require great concentration. Bodo defend well and are good on the counter-attack. We'll need plenty of technique and precision in our passing."





On his squad, Allegri continued: "Is the time for experiments over? Losing one match doesn't mean a player loses his qualities. We have nine matches in a month, and every player is capable of contributing with his own attributes and qualities. We need everyone; we can't play the same eleven all season" reports tuttonapoli.net. "De Laurentiis? I spoke to him this morning too, but words count for little; what we need are results. The rest is just talk that gets said. On Saturday, we lost to the only shot, and we could have reacted differently when trying to win the ball back or spotted the danger sooner. Tomorrow I would certainly be more attentive."





He also reflected on Napoli's start to the season: "Did I expect a start like this? Football is beautiful because it's unpredictable. The important thing is to deal with the unexpected as well as possible, and so far we haven't done that. Nothing is easy. We're working quietly and trying to get out of this situation."



