Napoli, Allegri: "Anguissa in the squad, De Bruyne will start, Spinazzola returns after the international break"

Who will be back and who will not

"We are in fairly good shape. We have lost Spinazzola to muscle fatigue, he will return after the break. Anguissa is in the squad after training separately all week, but this morning he rejoined the team, trained and tomorrow he will be available if needed. De Bruyne is well, he started later because of the World Cup, but tomorrow I think he will start and we will see during the match... but we are improving in terms of fitness, this is the last one in this mini-cycle of five matches, we will have to be good, we know how important the match is to finish well and then we will start again in 21 days with everyone available and in better condition."





Neres and the others

"He is definitely much better from what we have seen this week, he has fully recovered and is very important for the team. But so are Beukema and Badiashile, at least from what I can see."





Vergara in the national team

"We are very happy, the club should be happy to have him in the national team - reports tuttonapoli.net -. He is a player who made a name for himself last year, he is still improving from a technical and tactical point of view, and Favasuli with the Under-21s as well, and it is a source of pride for the club."





McTominay, Meret and Marianucci

"Available after the break? McTominay and Meret absolutely yes, I think Marianucci too. He will be a bit further behind because he has not yet come close to rejoining the team, but it is important to have everyone because the season is long and everyone is needed, you cannot play with 14 players, but above all this year with the new rules, six extra minutes of effective playing time, matches take a different course especially in the last half hour."





Lang

"Lang is another one who can come in from the first minute, I still have to assess some situations, but he can and must give more because he has important quality."











