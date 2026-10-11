Myles Lewis-Skelly singles out 'underrated' Arsenal teammate who is 'one of the best in the world'

Lewis-Skelly has named Merino as the most underrated player currently plying his trade at Arsenal. The young midfielder firmly believes his team-mate does not receive enough recognition for his vital contributions to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Merino has proven to be a highly versatile asset since his arrival from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2024. He has regularly stepped up to provide crucial cover up front when injury crises left Arsenal short of traditional attacking options.