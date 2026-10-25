Real Madrid's real strength lay in their ability to shift between a mid-block and dropping into deeper areas, before snapping into a high press at the right moments.

They weren't simply protecting the penalty area. The plan was to control the spaces and force Barcelona into difficult decisions under pressure.

Flick, for his part, stuck to his usual high press and an advanced defensive line. But Real Madrid knew how to beat the first wave. Once they slipped past the Barcelona players charging up to win the ball back, the spaces behind the defensive line opened up, turning each escape into a direct threat on the Catalans' goal.

Here was where tactical flexibility proved its worth. Real Madrid didn't need to attack in waves. Instead they waited for the moments to reach dangerous areas with the fewest passes possible, feeding off the gaps left by Barcelona's advance.

When they did press, Los Blancos pressed with organisation, particularly from the final third. That marked a clear improvement in an area they'd been criticised for all season.

Rank this among Mourinho's finest matches in recent years. It is a reminder of his tactical gift for managing these epics, a world away from sitting deep and handing possession and control to the opponent.