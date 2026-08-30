Real Madrid cruised past Malaga 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the third round of La Liga.

The win took Los Blancos to nine points and, for now, top of the table, pending the outcome of Barcelona's clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The AS newspaper rated Real Madrid's players from the Malaga clash as follows:

Courtois: Malaga reached the Real Madrid goal twice in the first half, but both efforts drifted well wide and never troubled him.

He dealt calmly with the one shot he faced and kept his first clean sheet of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The competition with Dumfries clearly sharpened him on his first start. He was one of the standouts of the opening half, and the game's first chance fell his way, a difficult effort that flashed just past the post.

He then teed up the third goal for Kylian Mbappe, showing far more strength and drive than he managed throughout his first season.

Antonio Rudiger: Solid and assured on his first league start, though Malaga rarely put Real Madrid's defenders under any real pressure.

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