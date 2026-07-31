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Loai Mohamed

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Mourinho's new bet: who is Carlos Espi, Real Madrid's surprise signing?

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Real Madrid
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He was not among the most talked-about names in the transfer market, but he quickly turned into a promising attacking project trusted at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid have wrapped up their fifth signing of the summer, moving quickly and shrewdly to land young Spanish forward Carlos Espi from Levante on a long-term deal that runs for five seasons until 30 June 2031.

This wasn't a spur-of-the-moment capture. It followed months of close monitoring of a promising talent who has grown into one of the simplest and most precise classic attacking options in Spanish football. So who is the young "giant" that Jose Mourinho has decided to gamble on?

Espi arrives at a moment that says plenty about the club's ambitions for their attack. He is the model of the traditional forward, a striker who thrives inside the box, a profile that has become rare in the modern game.

Still at the very start of his career, Espi caught the eye of Real Madrid's scouts through his physical build and his attacking instincts. They see him as a forward project, one capable of developing into a key option up front over the coming years.

  • Quick profile card

    Full name: Carlos Espí Escrivà.

    Date of birth: 24 July 2005.

    Nationality: Spanish.

    Height: 1.94 metres.

    Position: centre-forward.

    Preferred foot: right.

    Former club: Levante.

    Contract with Real Madrid: until June 2031.

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    From the streets of Valencia to the gates of the Bernabéu

    Carlos Espí Escrihuela was born on 24 July 2005 in the town of Tavernes de la Valldigna in the province of Valencia. Now 21, he stood out from a young age for his tremendous physical attributes. His towering height of 1.94 metres handed him a classic advantage in the centre-forward role, the out-and-out striker.

    Espí took his first steps in the game with the academy of his local club Alzira. An offer to join Levante's youth sector arrived in 2022, opening a new chapter that set him on the path to genuine professionalism.

    The promising striker developed remarkably there. He made his first appearances with the reserve side, Levante B, in November 2023, and scored his first professional goals just days after his promotion.

  • How did he impose himself in La Liga?

    Espí's career has surged forward in a short space of time. He was a key pillar of the 2024-2025 promotion campaign, driving Levante to the Spanish second division title and back to the top flight with six decisive goals in the competition, according to statistics from "Transfermarkt".

    The 2025-2026 season brought the goalscoring explosion. Back in La Liga with Levante, the striker proved his worth among the elite forwards and finished as his team's top scorer with 11 goals.

    Standout displays and a string of famous braces, including one against Real Oviedo, earned him the award for best young player (under 23) in the Spanish league. He was also crowned La Liga Player of the Month for March 2026.

    Across three consecutive seasons with Levante, Espí featured in 66 matches in all competitions and found the net 20 times. Those figures boosted his market value and turned him into a target for Europe's biggest clubs.

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    The weapon Real Madrid's attack was missing

    Real Madrid had pace and skill in abundance out wide and up front, but they lacked a classic box striker in the Espy mould, a player who thrives on the power of his right foot.

    Espy wins more than 56% of his aerial duels, making him an ideal weapon for breaking down defensive blocks and punishing crosses. He shoots cleanly with his right foot too, and his one-touch finishing inside the box is deadly.

    Holding off defenders with his back to goal, he also offers an attacking outlet, laying the ball off to runners breaking from deep. That gives the team exceptional tactical flexibility.

    The abilities are there, no question. Yet the move to Real Madrid poses a fresh test in his career.

    Wearing the Royal Club's shirt demands he keep developing in key areas. Chief among them: coping with wide spaces, doing more to create chances, and sharpening his left foot.

    His biggest challenge? Adapting to the speed of the competition and the immense pressure that comes with every single match at Real Madrid.

  • A different bet in Real Madrid's attacking project

    Real Madrid didn't see Carlos Espi as just another young striker who could stick the ball in the net. They saw a different piece for their future project.

    For years the Whites leaned on mobile, skilful forwards like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. Espi's arrival adds a contrasting option up top, one built on physical strength, clever positioning inside the box and a real threat in the air.

    Real's hierarchy reckon an out-and-out striker with those attributes hands the team fresh solutions against sides that sit deep. In matches that demand someone to scrap with defenders and finish first time, he could prove crucial.

  • The most expensive transfer in Levante's history

    Desperate to get the deal done, the Spanish club triggered the 25 million euro release clause. It stands as the most expensive sale in Levante's history.

    The young striker joins a summer haul at the Bernabeu that already boasts four big names: Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva.

  • Levante UD v Real Oviedo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The second attempt: an unwavering royal determination

    Real Madrid's swoop for Espí this summer marked their second attempt at the player, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

    Florentino Pérez's board had already made a play for the young forward. That first move collapsed. Levante were determined to keep hold of their prized asset, and Espí himself wanted guarantees of regular game time to keep developing.

    The knockback did nothing to cool Real Madrid's interest. Their scouts kept him firmly under the microscope, then returned in force this summer, triggering his release clause to make him a first-team player for good.

  • Spain's attacking future

    On the international stage, Espí is regarded as one of the future talents of Spanish football. He has represented the Spain under-19 side, featuring in two matches and scoring two goals, before earning a promotion to the under-20s. Expectations are growing that the senior national team will soon come calling following his move to the fortress of the Santiago Bernabéu.

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