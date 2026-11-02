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Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Mourinho's former target and Forest's surprise: Liverpool open the file on Van Dijk's succession

Transfers
Liverpool
Nottingham Forest
V. van Dijk
Murillo
N. Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
J. Gomez
England
Netherlands
Brazil
Germany

Other options on the table from Barcelona and Inter

Liverpool are stepping up their plans to rebuild the defence as part of the club's long-term strategy, with the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both uncertain.

The Reds want defenders who can handle the physical demands of the Premier League, build attacks from the back and cover space. Thriving in a possession-based system is a must.

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  • Schlotterbeck in front: options on Liverpool's list of interests

    Nico Schlotterbeck remains one of the leading names tipped to bolster Liverpool's defence, even after the Borussia Dortmund star penned a new contract earlier this year.

    Real Madrid chased him during the last summer transfer window, before he tore an ankle ligament at the 2026 World Cup.

    Liverpool are also weighing up Nottingham Forest's Murillo, Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona's Jules Koundé.

    No official offer has landed yet for Schlotterbeck or Murillo. For now, the Reds are monitoring the players, analysing their performances and sizing up the conditions for a future deal. Schlotterbeck's contract at Dortmund runs until 2031 and, according to reports, carries a release clause worth between 50 and 60 million euros. Specific clubs can trigger it from the summer of 2027.

    Beyond those terms, estimates suggest Dortmund will demand more than 70 million euros to part with their German defender.

    He has grown into one of Dortmund's most prominent leaders. His ability to carry the ball forward and pass out from the back, allied to his strength in the challenge and dominance in the air, makes him a rare commodity.

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  • Murillo a candidate to replace Van Dijk... but!

    Murillo, by contrast, offers a different kind of appeal, no less tempting to Liverpool, according to CaughtOffside. The 24-year-old Brazilian already knows the Premier League. He recovers his defensive position at pace, dominates one-on-one duels and carries the ball out with confidence, whether by passing or driving forward himself.

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    Both the Brazilian and Schlotterbeck suit Liverpool's transfer strategy, yet each brings a different set of qualities.

    Schlotterbeck looks the closest technical fit to succeed Van Dijk. He leans on his left foot, splits opposition lines with his passing and carries the leadership personality he forged during his spell at Dortmund.

    At 26, the German is approaching the peak years of his career and would need no lengthy development period.

    Murillo, meanwhile, already suits the demands of the Premier League. That spares Liverpool any worry over whether he could handle the speed, physicality and high tempo of English football.

    His pace would prove invaluable too in a defensive system that asks both centre-backs to push high up the pitch and leave space behind them.

    The main obstacle is money. Nottingham Forest feel no financial pressure to sell one of their most important players, especially after banking a huge fee from Elliot Anderson's summer move to Manchester City. Murillo's strong contractual position may therefore force Liverpool into an extremely high offer to convince Forest to part with him.

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