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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-PRESSERAFP
Mohamed Mansi

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Mourinho draws up a strict plan for Real Madrid before the international break

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3 high-risk tests for Real Madrid

The defeat at Real Betis's stadium disrupted some of Real Madrid's plans at the start of the Spanish league.

Coach Jose Mourinho had wanted to reach the season's first international break with as many points as possible, a perfect 21 out of 21. That would build confidence, help him mould the team and pile pressure on Barcelona. 

The stumble against Real Betis dealt a clear blow to that aim. Suddenly, after just four rounds, Real Madrid sat three points behind leaders Barcelona.

According to AS newspaper, Mourinho has not backed away from the chase. Quite the opposite. Collecting as many points as possible before the international break matters more than ever, and that is exactly the message he has passed on to his players. 

Nine points are up for grabs before the break. Mourinho knows full well he must take the lot to keep his Madrid side in the hunt.

Before the Betis match, whose difficulty he had already flagged, Mourinho set out his view on the Spanish league: "Here there is constant pressure to always win. In France or Germany, the contenders know they will be champions every year. But not here. And this pressure carries great risk."

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  • Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Rayo Vallecano and Elche

    The task will not be easy. It begins with Rayo Vallecano visiting the Santiago Bernabeu, the kinder fixture on paper, especially with the visitors struggling for form early on and the history firmly on Real Madrid's side.

    Rayo Vallecano have not won at the Santiago Bernabeu since 1996. They have taken points in only one of their last 14 league visits there.

    Things get tougher after that. A trip to Elche awaits, and while they sit second from bottom, they usually make life difficult for Real Madrid on home soil.

    Last season proved the point. Elche snatched a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the Martinez Valero.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The Madrid derby at the Metropolitano Stadium

    Then comes the real test: the derby at the Metropolitano against Atletico Madrid.

    Los Rojiblancos have made a poor start, winning just two of their five matches. The situation was similar last season, and yet Real Madrid suffered a heavy blow on their visit to their neighbours.

    That 2-5 defeat marked the beginning of the end for the coach. Xabi Alonso and Mourinho both know it.

    Barcelona, meanwhile, face Levante, Racing and Sevilla before the international break. 

    Heavy favourites in all three fixtures, the Catalans will find the trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan the most dangerous on paper.

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