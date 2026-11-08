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FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-EVERTONAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Mourinho does what others could not: what has changed at Real Madrid?

Match
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
X. Alonso
J. Mourinho
C. Ancelotti
A. Arbeloa
Spain
Portugal
Italy

"This man knows what he's doing"

Next matches
TDV

TDV

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

VAL

VAL

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

José Mourinho has dragged Real Madrid back into contention by imposing tough calls inside the dressing room. According to Spanish journalist Nacho Peña, those are the very calls Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa could never bring themselves to make, for one reason or another.

Peña heaped praise on the Real Madrid coach after the win over Valencia at the Mestalla. The bulk of the credit for the team's turnaround, he insisted, belongs to the Portuguese, who has seized control of the dressing room and managed the stars through sheer experience, shrewdness and a knack for the right decision.

Madrid climbed to second in La Liga after yesterday's 3-0 thrashing of Valencia on matchday 12. The result drew them level with leaders Barcelona on 30 points, piling the pressure on the Catalans ahead of tonight's anticipated clash against Atlético Madrid (28 points) in the same round.

Read also: A new threat endangers Al-Ahly: a European giant chases Toney

  • Shocking decisions: the credit goes to Mourinho

    The website Defensa Central reported what Peña said on his YouTube channel: "I really believe the credit should go to Jose Mourinho. He came in to make those shocking decisions that not even Carlo Ancelotti took in his fourth season, perhaps out of gratitude to the players after they had won everything, just as Xabi Alonso was unable to do so, perhaps because he did not receive the support, or was not given the chance, or because he lacked the flexibility and shrewdness needed to deal with the situation."

    On Arbeloa, he added: "As for Arbeloa, he arrived in very turbulent circumstances, after the season had already become complicated."

    Peña went on: "The truth is that none of them managed to steer the ship and take control of the dressing room and run it, whereas Mourinho succeeds in doing so. He has achieved this thanks to his vast experience, his maturity and his sound decisions."

    Read also: Confusion over Rodri's replacement: Barcelona's expected line-up for the battle against Atletico

  • "This man knows what he is doing"

    Bold tactical calls that then come off, the Spanish journalist explained, strengthen a squad's faith in their coach. Pena pointed to Mourinho's team selection for the Clasico as the perfect example. "You also earn the respect of the dressing room when you make decisions like choosing the line-up you play the Clasico with, and then everything goes exactly as you planned. That's when the players look at each other and start thinking: my God, this man knows what he's doing."

    Real Madrid can compete on every front this season, Pena insisted, in La Liga and the Champions League alike. He believes the team can now fight to the finish, a clear shift from the past two campaigns.

    Read also: Video: the 7th minute shakes Lisbon: Sporting fans bid farewell to Ronaldo in their own way

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Next matches
TDV

TDV

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

VAL

VAL

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL