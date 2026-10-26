Mourinho dismantles Barcelona's trap: an alarm bell for Flick's system

Barcelona can no longer count on their usual style alone to see off Real Madrid in the Clasico. Signs of a striking shift in how Los Blancos approach Hansi Flick's ideas have begun to emerge.

Small details are changing from one meeting to the next. They raise a far bigger question about the German coach's ability to keep his side ahead of their fierce rivals.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou yesterday, and in their report on the game, Mundo Deportivo compared Flick's clashes with Real Madrid's coaches: Mourinho, Xabi Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti. The paper revealed a notable improvement for Los Blancos under the Portuguese.