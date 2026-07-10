'It was a handball!' - Morocco coach suggests France goal shouldn't have stood and sees positives from World Cup quarter-final defeat

Despite feeling aggrieved by Les Bleus' opener, Ouahbi maintained a magnanimous stance by praising the profound quality possessed by his opponents. He also noted a collective upward trajectory in his players' performance, particularly regarding their composure in possession throughout the second half of the match.

The 49-year-old coach added: "We have to admit that we played against a very good team. We suffered a lot in the first half, and Bounou made a great save on the penalty. In the second half, we defended better and, above all, we were more composed with the ball. We were much better. In the first half, it seemed like some players were catching their breath. We saw that these same players started the second half well.

"It was tough at the end, but I believe we must continue to believe, to work. We must also continue to work on the basics, ensuring that when there are injuries, players who are less fresh, we can have a larger pool of players. We will continue, we will not stop here. We are very disappointed, we wanted more, but we have to accept it."