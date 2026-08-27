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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Morata have said yes to Leganes: Como are working on his wages

Como
Transfers
A. Morata

The Spanish centre-forward is ready to bid farewell to Serie A

Álvaro Morata has said yes to Leganés. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Spanish striker has accepted the move and Como are now working with the Spanish second-division club to finalise the remaining details of the deal, which should be completed as a loan.




  • Wage issue

    The main issue is the player's salary. Como will have to help cover his wages, and that is exactly where the two clubs are trying to strike an agreement. Morata's willingness, meanwhile, is a major step towards the green light.

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