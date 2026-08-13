Monza: talks for Ngonge from Napoli. Asllani from Inter to replace Pessina

Matteo Pessina's injury will keep the Monza captain out for a long time and has pushed the Brianza club back into the market for a different role from the ones they had been targeting until now.

Monza have restarted their search for a midfielder to replace the leader chosen by Ivan Juric, and Kristjan Asllani is back among the names under consideration as he heads for the exit at Inter. In attack, meanwhile, Monza have made their move by asking Napoli for information on Cyril Ngonge, a winger who has fallen out of Massimiliano Allegri's plans.



