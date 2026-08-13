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cm grafica asllani inter torino 2026
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Monza: talks for Ngonge from Napoli. Asllani from Inter to replace Pessina

Inter
SSC Napoli
Monza
C. Ngonge
K. Asllani

The Brianza club are active in the transfer market: they like Napoli’s wide forward in attack and, after Pessina’s injury, the name of the Albanian midfielder has resurfaced

Matteo Pessina's injury will keep the Monza captain out for a long time and has pushed the Brianza club back into the market for a different role from the ones they had been targeting until now.

Monza have restarted their search for a midfielder to replace the leader chosen by Ivan Juric, and Kristjan Asllani is back among the names under consideration as he heads for the exit at Inter. In attack, meanwhile, Monza have made their move by asking Napoli for information on Cyril Ngonge, a winger who has fallen out of Massimiliano Allegri's plans.


  • Idea Asllani

    Pessina has suffered a knee problem which, as confirmed by Juric, will keep the former AC Milan and Atalanta player out for a long time. According to Marco Barzaghi, Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani has been offered to the Brianza club in the last few hours.

    The 2002-born player has been on the way out of Inter for some time and could offer a low-cost solution in midfield too. Inter want no less than €10/15 million, but they could also consider a loan with an option or obligation to buy in the event of survival.

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  • Poll for Ngonge

    Monza are not only looking at midfield. According to Alfredo Pedullà, they have asked Napoli about the availability of Cyril Ngonge, a wide forward born in 2000 who is coming off a season split between Torino and Espanyol.

    Napoli signed the Belgian from Verona in January 2024 for around €20 million, but he is not part of Allegri's plans. A move back to an Italian club that can offer him much more playing time could give him a fresh start.



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