Monza, Juric: "Lecce never had a shot on target"

"The team play excellent football, we showed that again today. We are paying for individual errors but that is football. Statistics count for little, if we raise our level, we can improve," Juric added, as reported by Alfredo Pedullà. "They were aggressive attacking from set pieces and we showed too little aggression in defending. We created a lot, Falcone made some great saves apart from the error. We defend very well, I do not remember any saves by our goalkeeper. We will work on certain situations. In the first half we had six big chances to score."



