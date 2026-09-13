Ivan Juric, Monza manager, speaks at a press conference after his side's 3-2 defeat away to Lecce: "Defensively we gave away nothing, Lecce never had a shot on target. We conceded three goals too easily, but football is like that. The team are young and lively, they play good football but if they do not become more ruthless they will not go far".
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Monza, Juric: "Lecce never had a shot on target"
"The team play excellent football, we showed that again today. We are paying for individual errors but that is football. Statistics count for little, if we raise our level, we can improve," Juric added, as reported by Alfredo Pedullà. "They were aggressive attacking from set pieces and we showed too little aggression in defending. We created a lot, Falcone made some great saves apart from the error. We defend very well, I do not remember any saves by our goalkeeper. We will work on certain situations. In the first half we had six big chances to score."
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