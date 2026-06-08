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Lennart Karlgetty
Tim Ursinus

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Months on the sidelines after the DFB shock? It seems Lennart Karl will be out for that long due to injury

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Germany
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L. Karl

Lennart Karl is expected to sit out FC Bayern Munich's first training session due to his injury.

According to Bild, the 18-year-old will be sidelined for six to eight weeks after tearing a muscle in his left thigh. If that prognosis holds, he will also miss the German record champions' first training sessions after the World Cup, which are scheduled to start the day after the final on 20 July.

  • Karl sustained the injury during the German national team's final training session ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against the USA and has already left the DFB squad. Assan Ouedraogo of RB Leipzig has been called up as his replacement. 

    As the teenager bid an emotional farewell, FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer offered words of encouragement. "I sent him a WhatsApp message telling him to stay focused on his future, even though the disappointment is huge right now. He still has a bright future ahead of him. Lennart is receiving the best medical care here, and in his team he also has an example of how quickly things can turn round: Aleks Pavlovic was ruled out two years ago just before the European Championship – and today he's a regular in the national team," he told the tabloid. 

    The 71-year-old added: "I'm naturally very sorry for Lennart, who has made fantastic progress. For such a young player, going to the World Cup is the greatest thing. We all wanted to see him there, because his journey—from the Bayern academy to the World Cup in one season—shows what's possible at FC Bayern."

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  • Lennart Karl Germany 2026Getty Images

    Karl's injury appears to have given FC Bayern pause for thought.

    According to kicker, Karl's latest muscle injury has alarmed Bayern. It is far from the first such setback to hit the club's young talent.

    David Santos Daiber has been sidelined since mid-March, and several other youngsters—Guido Della Rovere, Maycon Cardozo and Vincent Manuba—are also dealing with thigh problems. Karl himself missed several matches toward the end of the season because of a separate muscle injury. With so many cases clustering together, club officials now believe the string of injuries is more than coincidence. An internal review has therefore been launched to tackle the issue in the youth setup. 

  • Germany's World Cup squad will be without Lennart Karl.

    PositionPlayerClubShirt number
    GoalkeeperOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim12
    GoalManuel NeuerFC Bayern Munich1
    GoalkeeperAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart21
    DefenceWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund3
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt18
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion13
    DefenceJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich6
    DefenceFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund23
    DefenderAleksandar PavlovicFC Bayern Munich5
    DefenceDavid Raum, RB LeipzigRB Leipzig22
    DefenceAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid2
    DefenceNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund15
    DefenderDefensive midfielder Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart16
    DefenceJonathan Tah, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich4
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United24
    AttackNadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.Mainz 0520
    AttackMaximilian BeierBorussia Dortmund14
    AttackLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich8
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal7
    AttackAssan OuedraogoRB Leipzig25
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart9
    AttackJamal Musiala, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich10
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul19
    ForwardDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart26
    AttackFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC17
    AttackNick WoltemadeNewcastle United11

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