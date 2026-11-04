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Paolo Montero, a former defender and manager of Juventus, told Tuttosport about the current Juventus side: "You have to understand the objective and the cause. Do this Juve side have that clear in their minds? I hope so. That week, I met some very good lads who behaved well. Locatelli, Bremer, Cambiaso was shyer, but I spoke to them."

"Spalletti? The team are following him. The question is whether they believe. I agree that we shouldn't change, but there are moments when, if we don't give 100%, it isn't enough. We all have to give more. As players, they have to think that things can change in an instant: win three or four games and you're right back up there. We have to believe; we're Juve. I'd rather lose 5-0 than play with the 'bat tactic', as we say in Uruguay, with everyone clinging to the crossbar. We're Juve; let's go out and take them on. Does the stadium have an effect? Sometimes, yes, you can feel it on the pitch. There are times when you have to stand by the team; otherwise, it's too easy to jump on the bandwagon only when they're winning."