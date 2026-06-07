Star center back Moise Bombito removed from Canada roster in massive blow for Les Rouges' World Cup hopes

Bombito twice complained of leg soreness during Canada's World Cup tuneup friendlies. He was only able to play 30 minutes in two of the three matches, first against Uzbekistan and later behind closed doors against USL League Two's Vermont Green. The center back limped off against Uzbekistan and was seen icing his leg on the bench.

Canada insisted Bombito has not suffered a new injury and is instead feeling the effects of surgery needed to repair the broken leg he suffered in October.