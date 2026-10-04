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Mohammed Al-Owais: a Saudi version of Yassine Bounou!

Originals
M. Al Owais
Saudi Arabia vs Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia vs UAE
UAE
Y. Bounou
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Morocco

The Saudi octopus shines in the skies of the Gulf

The night of 3 October was no ordinary one for Mohammed Al-Owais. The Saudi Arabia goalkeeper went from being merely a shot-stopper keeping a clean sheet to a genuine hero who fired his country into the final of the 27th Gulf Cup. He held out against Qatar for the full 120 minutes, then stole the limelight in the penalty shootout, conjuring memories of Yassine Bounou at his brilliant best in such situations.

Across normal and extra time, Al-Owais kept Qatar at bay. Saudi Arabia carried their goalless draw all the way to the end, and then the real battle began from the penalty spot. It was there that the Saudi goalkeeper came alive in a completely different light.

  • Two penalties: Al-Owais refuses to fall

    Al-Owais's epic shootout started with a save from Jassem Jaber's third kick, handing Saudi Arabia a significant advantage. Then came one of the most thrilling moments of the match, against Khokhi Bouallam.

    Al-Owais kept Bouallam's effort out, but the referee ordered a retake because the goalkeeper had come off his line before contact. That handed him a fresh chance, or perhaps a sterner test, because he now had to face the same player again under even greater pressure.

    None of it rattled the Saudi stopper. He held his nerve and saved Bouallam's retake too, capping an exceptional night and proving the first stop had been no fluke.

  • Al Hilal v Al Gharafa - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

    Bono present in the picture

    Al-Owais's brilliance led some Saudi fans to compare him to his Al-Hilal teammate Yassine Bounou, a Moroccan goalkeeper renowned for his ability to handle penalty shoot-outs and shine when the moment demands calm nerves and sharp reactions.

    The comparison didn't come from nowhere. Playing alongside Bounou at Al-Hilal puts the Saudi stopper right next to one of the finest penalty specialists in the game, and fans were quick to joke that Al-Owais might have picked up a few of those secrets from his teammate in the dressing room.

    What Al-Owais did against Qatar was no mere imitation, though. He proved he too has the temperament of a goalkeeper who rises when the pressure peaks, and that turned him into one of the standout heroes on a night of qualification.

  • 390 minutes: Saudi Arabia's net untouched

    The numbers add weight to Al-Owais's brilliance against Qatar. The Saudi goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet across every minute he has played in the tournament, a full 390 minutes without conceding.

    He protected his goal against Qatar across 120 minutes, then played a decisive role in the penalty shoot-out. That turned Al-Owais into one of the biggest reasons Saudi Arabia reached the final, giving his team-mates the confidence that a goalkeeper capable of handling the toughest moments stood behind them.

    Now Al-Owais heads into the Gulf Cup 27 final against the UAE on a high. He has gone from a goalkeeper keeping clean sheets to a penalty shoot-out hero. On a night when qualification could have been just numbers, he decided to leave his mark and write one of the tournament's most thrilling stories.

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