AFP
Mohamed Salah scores his first hat-trick for Trabzonspor as they thrash Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig
A dominant display against Galatasaray
Salah opened the scoring for Trabzonspor in the fourth minute of the match on Saturday, finishing brilliantly after a solo run from midfield. He then doubled the lead in the 43rd minute just before the half-time break. Salah was not finished there, completing his hat-trick in the 80th minute and providing an assist to cap off a remarkable 4-0 win.
According to Opta, Salah has now become the first foreign player to score in his first three home matches for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig since the 2000-01 season.
- AFP
Chasing down Burak Yilmaz
Salah has been in sensational form since arriving in Turkey during the summer transfer window. He has already registered seven goals in his first six league appearances for Trabzonspor, making him the current top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig.
This impressive tally means he is now just one goal away from matching the club record held by Burak Yilmaz, who scored eight goals during the opening six matches of the 2011-12 campaign. Trabzonspor have clearly benefited from his presence, as Salah continues to demonstrate the elite goalscoring instincts that defined his historic nine-year stint with Liverpool in English football.
Making history in Trabzon
Salah had already announced his arrival in style before Saturday, having scored twice against Istanbul Basaksehir in the second round of fixtures. He followed that up with another crucial goal against Genclerbirligi in round four. By finding the back of the net against Galatasaray, Salah ensured his name is already etched into the Trabzonspor history books. Galatasaray have struggled to contain him, and they were completely outmatched as Salah orchestrated every dangerous attack for the home side throughout the thrilling encounter.
- AFP
What next for Salah?
Salah will now leave Trabzonspor temporarily to join the Egypt national team for the upcoming international break. He will be looking to carry his excellent club form onto the international stage. Following his duties with Egypt, Salah will return to Turkey as Trabzonspor prepare to face Samsunspor on October 10, hoping to help the club climb further up the league table.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting