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Mohamed Salah warned off move to join Lionel Messi in MLS as departing Liverpool superstar is given Cristiano Ronaldo-themed transfer advice
Europe, Saudi or America: Where will Salah end up?
A fresh start in the Middle East has been mooted for some time when it comes to Salah’s future. He has previously been the subject of big-money bids from that part of the world. Interest has always been snubbed, with a new contract at Anfield being signed in April 2025.
Those terms are due to run for another 15 months, but they will be torn up in the summer. Liverpool have agreed to part with their Premier League and Champions League-winning talisman without demanding a fee.
Unsurprisingly, speculation is raging regarding Salah’s next move. More lucrative approaches are said to have been received from Saudi Arabia, while leading European sides have not given up hope of securing a prized signature. Teams in the United States will also try their luck when it comes to getting Salah on board.
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Why Salah has been warned off move to join Messi in MLS
It has been suggested that Sir David Beckham could look to pair Salah with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi in South Florida. Ibrahim Hassan is, however, of the opinion that no American dream should be chased.
He has told On Sport of the big decisions that Salah faces: “Personally, I would prefer him to
stay in Europe. I have heard about offers from Paris Saint‑Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs in the Italian league.
“A move to Major League Soccer? He would be far too out of the spotlight. You won’t remember Salah any more
than I remember Messi now, I don’t even try to watch him.”
Salah advised to follow Ronaldo to the Middle East
While Salah is being urged to shun any admiring glances from the States, MLS commissioner Don Garber has left a door open there. He said recently at the Sports Business Journal conference: “Mo Salah is one of the great players in the history of the Premier League... I’d love to see him in our league.”
He previously stated back in December: “What a great player he would be in MLS, and I think we would provide him with a great platform.
“Obviously, if [Salah] ever decides to come to Major League Soccer, we’d welcome him with open arms. I’d say he should reach out to Leo and reach out to Thomas Muller and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer.”
There are obvious benefits to be found in heading to the United States, but Hassan believes that Salah’s career would be better served elsewhere. If no landing spot can be found in Europe, then he feels that Saudi Arabia would be the most logical port of call.
He went on to say of another household name joining the likes of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in that division: “If he does not receive offers from Europe, then
a move to the Saudi league would be a good option, especially with big names such as Cristiano.”
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Will Liverpool legend Salah win more trophies with the Reds?
For now, Salah is looking to end his nine-year spell at Liverpool with a flourish. The three-time PFA Player of the Year has registered 255 goals for the Reds through 435 appearances.
A standing as a modern-day legend on Merseyside has already been secured, with it possible that said legacy will be enhanced as Arne Slot’s side seek to secure Champions League and FA Cup crowns in 2026.