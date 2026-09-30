The name of Alessandro Del Piero always comes back into the frame whenever talk turns to a change in the presidency at Juventus. And even now, with rumours swirling over who could succeed Gianluca Ferrero, many are dreaming of the return of the number 10 to Juventus, this time behind a desk.
Moggi: "Del Piero is not Juventus's priority now, first they need a strong squad"
Speaking to Radio Radio, Luciano Moggi, the former general director of the Old Lady, also discussed the possibility: "Del Piero is an icon who belongs anywhere, but at this moment Juventus probably have as their priority building a strong team, one that scares opponents, and appointing directors who know what they are doing and what they need to do, Tuttosport report. Then, once an important team has been built, the presence of an important player like Del Piero certainly would not hurt. On the other hand, at this moment there is also a player waiting whom I think everyone appreciates for what he has done, like Chiellini. So the real problem right now is not the priority of having a president, because otherwise you do as they do at the federation, changing the saddles without thinking that the saddles then do not go out and play".
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