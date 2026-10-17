Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has let rip at the refereeing in his side's defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

Barcelona won 5-2 in the ninth round of the Spanish league, a game that swung one way then the other and threw up a string of contentious calls.

Having seen his own goal chalked off and team-mate Facundo Bernal sent off with a straight red, Lo Celso questioned whether the laws are applied the same way for everyone.