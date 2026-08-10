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Grafica Miretti ComoCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Miretti, a future away from Juventus: Lazio emerge

Juventus
Lazio
F. Miretti

Lazio are interested in the midfielder, but there is a gap over the deal structure

Fabio Miretti remains one of the Juventus players with an uncertain future. The midfielder, born in 2003, is not one of Luciano Spalletti's first choices and Juventus would be open to considering a sale, both to raise funds and to use him in possible incoming deals.



  • According to reports by Il Messaggero, Lazio have stepped up their search for a replacement for the injured Danilo Cataldi in the last few hours. The Biancocelesti are interested in a loan move for Miretti.


    That option does not fully convince Juventus, whose priority remains a permanent transfer, or a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. For now, the two clubs remain some way apart.


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