How can so little be enough? Back then, not a chance.





From the mid-1990s to the mid-to-late 2000s, those of us my age grew up with a Bundesliga that Bayern Munich had yet to make a family affair. Every so often, the title seemed to come out of a hat. One year Stuttgart won it, another year Werder Bremen did. For one season, Hamburg thought they were a big club. In 1998, even Kaiserslautern won it, fresh from promotion from the second division. The recipe was much the same each time: find the right manager, one or two players set for a magical season and a couple of talented youngsters from the academy, and suddenly you were challenging for the title. It was a wonderful, unpredictable league, but there was no real gap in quality. When the overall standard falls and the elite ranks thin out, surprises become the norm.





Today's Serie A looks more like that league than we care to admit. In two years, Como have gone from Serie B to the Champions League: promoted in 2024, they finished fourth with 71 points in 2025/26. Some will say Como have done everything right. They're right, but that is precisely the point: a clear idea and a few good decisions can close the gap to the top in a way this country had never seen before. No extraordinary feats are required. Above all, the established hierarchy is decidedly weaker than it once was. Juventus and AC Milan in recent years are perhaps the clearest examples.





Entertaining and unpredictable as Serie A is, a team who finished ninth becoming unbeaten league leaders over a summer with almost no reinforcements and no crowd says more than just that Lazio are exceptional. It says something about the league around them. Their manager had been written off, yet Lazio are dominating with almost the same squad. The big clubs of the past would have punished them, and the smaller clubs would have found ways to counter them. Now it seems you can win by avoiding mistakes and having the courage to commit to one idea.





In the Serie A of those Bundesliga years, Lazio probably couldn't have put together this run. Gattuso is undoubtedly the architect of Lazio's half-miracle, and it's a wonderful story. But it is also, perhaps above all, a clinical report on the health of Italian football.





For Lazio, congratulations. For the league, a diagnosis.



