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Millie Bright retires! Chelsea captain and former Lionesses star hangs up boots with immediate effect after trophy-laden 17-year career
An illustrious career: Bright's Chelsea time comes to an end
Bright was one of the most successful signings of the Emma Hayes era, after arriving from Doncaster Rovers Belles in late 2014 as a promising 21-year-old. She would quickly develop into a key player as the Blues won their first major trophy in 2015, the FA Cup, and their first WSL title the same year. From there, she never looked back, going from strength-to-strength as the club did the same, becoming the dominant force in English women's football.
Between 2020 and 2025, Chelsea won six successive league titles and seven of the 12 domestic cups on offer, reaching three more finals. Bright was key as the Blues reached their first Women's Champions League final, won their first treble and enjoyed an unprecedented unbeaten domestic season last time out, winning the WSL, FA Cup and League Cup without losing once. She was nominated to the PFA Team of the Year four times and the FIFPRO World XI on two occasions.
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Absent since February: Difficult end for icon Bright
This season, things have been more difficult. Bright has struggled for game time in spells, with Chelsea's centre-back depth very impressive this season following the signing of Naomi Girma in January of last year, young Veerle Buurman's impact on the first-team after a loan spell in the Netherlands last season and Kadeisha Buchanan's comeback from a long-term ACL injury.
More recently, Bright has also been suffering from an ankle injury and hasn't played since limping off in the win over Tottenham in early February. As it turns out, that was her 314th and final appearance for the club, with her retirement effective immediately.
New chapter beckons: Bright to take up two new Chelsea roles
Speaking about her decision to retire, Bright said: "Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I'm now ready to say goodbye to playing football. I’ve given all I can, and I never wanted to fight for any other badge. It is now time, and I'm ready to go into a new era. I’m always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way."
What Bright is referring to is the fact she is set to take up two new roles with the Blues, as both a trustee of their foundation and a club ambassador. In a press release, the club said the former would allow her to continue "her passionate work in supporting others, which began while she was representing us on the pitch".
In an open letter to the Chelsea fans, Bright added: "This club means everything to me. In my career and my life, Chelsea has been the reason for getting up every single day and pushing through the hard times to get back to the good times. I owe everything to this club. The people that I've met, the friends that I've made, and of course, the memories.
"I can take those recollections home with me and when I have kids, tell them all about my career, show them the pictures and the trophies. It's been the biggest gift. I never expected what has happened in the last 12 years. I never even expected to be a footballer, let alone be a professional, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and lifting all those trophies together."
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Chance to say goodbye: Bright to be honoured at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will celebrate Bright's contributions ahead of the club's final WSL match of the season next month, against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on May 16.
The defender is also set to receive a similar honour with England in due course, after hanging her boots up on the international front earlier this season having won 88 caps and lifted the European Championship trophy in 2022. No specific details have been communicated by the Football Association on that front as of yet, but fans of the Lionesses will also get to celebrate Bright's career at a future home game.
"We look forward to welcoming her to a home game in the near future and recognising her outstanding contribution to the sport," England boss Sarina Wiegman said on Wednesday, reacting to Bright's announcement. "I wish her all the very best for what comes next.”