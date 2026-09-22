Ruben Amorim can use the long break to sharpen his tactical principles, which had already started to take shape against Lecce after a slightly tentative opening spell.





Amorim always sets his teams up in a 3-4-2-1 with a positional block. He did it at Sporting and, with fewer results, at Manchester United. The attacking midfielders are central to it all, with the Portuguese coach giving them freedom as long as they create play by drifting inside.





From that point of view, Pulisic is a more vertical option, so there is still a lack of a left-footed attacking midfielder. Hutchinson can help with the rotations, but he is not yet ready to start.