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Milan, will a left-footed attacking midfielder arrive in January? The names in their sights and what is emerging about Hutchinson’s future

AC Milan

Milan, the squad is still a work in progress: assessments under way over an attacking-midfield signing for the January transfer window

Ruben Amorim can use the long break to sharpen his tactical principles, which had already started to take shape against Lecce after a slightly tentative opening spell.


Amorim always sets his teams up in a 3-4-2-1 with a positional block. He did it at Sporting and, with fewer results, at Manchester United. The attacking midfielders are central to it all, with the Portuguese coach giving them freedom as long as they create play by drifting inside.


From that point of view, Pulisic is a more vertical option, so there is still a lack of a left-footed attacking midfielder. Hutchinson can help with the rotations, but he is not yet ready to start.

  • Endrick the favourite

    One name is circled in red and sits firmly at the top of the list for Cardinale and Amorim:Endrick of Real Madrid. The Brazil international had already been targeted for two weeks in August, but the resistance of Josè Mourinho killed any Rossoneri hopes before they could even get going. Endrick is very popular because he has top-class technical quality, is left-footed and can play both as a second striker and as the lone attacking focal point. In short, he would be the perfect signing for this AC Milan side.


    Everything depends on Real Madrid's assessment and on whether Florentino Perez decides to open the door to a transfer, even only on a temporary basis. If that happens, AC Milan will be ready to join other interested clubs already at the table, and Roma are among them.


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  • Sanches one of the alternatives

    AC Milan are still working to give Amorim reinforcements in the attacking midfield role, and one of the most likely names is Alvyn Sanches, a Swiss player born in 2003 who is owned by Young Boys. A left-footed attacking midfielder, he has the ideal characteristics for the former Manchester United man's system, which relies on two players operating in support of the central striker. Sanches is considered one of the best young Swiss talents around, and the Rossoneri scouting department have rated him highly and tracked him for quite some time. Gardiner has put himself forward, but everything now depends on Gerry Cardinale's decision.


  • Hutchinson’s future

    He made a decent impact off the bench at the Olimpico against Lazio, but offered far less when he got the chance to start against Benfica at San Siro in Milan's Europa League opener. That is still nowhere near enough to pass even a partial judgement on Omari Hutchinson: the RedHill-born 2003 arrival joined AC Milan on a paid loan worth around €4 million. The task facing the Englishman with a Jamaican passport is clearly complicated, with the option to buy from Nottingham Forest set at close to €50 million: it will take something out of the ordinary to convince Cardinale to invest such a significant sum to sign him on a permanent deal next summer.

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