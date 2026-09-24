Fikayo Tomori's is one of the most remarkable stories of the summer. AC Milan had shown him the door, then made him train separately at Milanello, chiefly at the behest of Gerry Cardinale, and then also of Ruben Amorim, before hastily reintegrating him on 2 September because they had failed to complete any last-minute defensive signing. All the while, the player was flying to London with the club's permission to look for a solution with his family and his agents. In the end, he was proved right by staying where he wanted to be: at AC Milan.
Milan, what happens now with Tomori? The defender, whose contract is nearing expiry, will return to action for October’s gruelling run
What had happened
Tomori is yet to make his debut this season, and his last match came on 24 May in the shock home defeat to Cagliari that sealed their exclusion from the top four and, with it, the Champions League. That date also marked the downturn in the relationship between Tomori and AC Milan: Allegri had already pointed to his poor performances at the end of the season and behaviour in training that was not appreciated. After hearing the reports from Milanello, Gerry Cardinale put the England defender on the list of those responsible for last season's sporting failure. That is why Milan immediately put him on the market.
What happens now
Since his reinstatement, Tomori has always made the squad but has yet to set foot on the pitch. That could change after the international break, with Milan's schedule set to force Amorim into heavy rotation: the Diavolo face as many as seven matches in 30 days. Tomori is expected to play in Salzburg in the Europa League on 15 October, though Milan could also use him in other Serie A matches. Right now, the English defender offers greater guarantees than Filippo Terracciano, who got his chance against Benfica but failed to make the most of it.
Goodbye at the end of the season
After rejecting Fulham, Coventry and West Ham, then waiting in vain for Aston Villa, Tomori has got what he wanted: to stay at AC Milan. In reality, these will be the final months of an adventure which, through highs and lows, has left a deep mark on the former Chelsea player's career: the contract that expires in July will not be renewed.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting