90'+2' - Modric clips a delightful outside-of-the-foot pass through to Comott, but at the back post he can't beat Lammens.





81' - Torriani denies Rashford one-on-one, smothering the Englishman's shot after he had got away from Gila and sparing Milan a third concession.





71' - MILAN MAKE IT FOUR, LOFTUS-CHEEK! The Englishman gets on the scoresheet as well, set free by a splendid touch from the unstoppable Ramos. The former Chelsea man breaks from beyond halfway and beats Lammens at his near post. For Ramos, one goal and two assists.





68' - MILAN GO AHEAD, RAMOS MAKES IT 3-2! AC Milan put together a fantastic move, playing out from the back and shifting the ball for almost a minute. Then the usual Ramos releases Chukwueze on the right, and the Nigerian's inch-perfect cross is headed home by the Portuguese, with a wide triangle. Two assists and one goal for the Nigerian.





57' - MILAN EQUALISE, CISSE! AC Milan build well from the back through Cisse, who finds Ramos to hold it up and release Chukwueze on the right. The Nigerian does brilliantly to cross instead of shoot, and the former Benevento man turns in at the back post for 2-2.





51' - UNITED DOUBLE THEIR LEAD, DORGU! Disaster from Terracciano, who plays a weak pass back to Torriani without seeing Dorgu arriving. Child's play for the former Lecce man to break through and score for 2-1, another moment of madness from Terracciano





47' - Milan are in trouble: United swing in a free-kick from the right, a header sends it back into the middle and Terracciano nearly turns it into his own net, but Torriani gathers.





41' - TORRIANI SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY! The Milan goalkeeper dives to his right and denies the Portuguese.





40' - Penalty for United! Terracciano loses his head playing out from the back, trying to beat two men before giving the ball away in the box. Marciniak then spots a non-existent foul by De Winter on Tielemans and awards a penalty that should not have been given.





37' - MILAN EQUALISE, CHUKWUEZE! Mazraoui makes the error, Jashari wins it back and drives forward, then slips it to Goncalo Ramos. Genius from the former PSG man, who enters the box and, instead of shooting, with a splendid no look sets up the Nigerian, who slots into an empty net. What an assist from the Portuguese!





25' - Bruno Fernandes breaks in down the left and gets picked out, but he drags his left-footed effort wide.





23' - Cissé is at it again with a good run down the left: he gets into the area, beats his man twice and shoots at the near post, but weakly.





18' - Milan threaten again as the ball reaches Cisse after a neat exchange of passes, but his first-time strike flies high over the bar.





15' - Milan come forward again, and after a fine dribble from Chukwueze causes confusion in the area, the ball drops to Loftus-Cheek, whose right-footed shot Lammens keeps out with his foot.





8' - Milan respond through Pavlovic, who does well to find Jashari, and the lay-off into the middle reaches Loftus-Cheek for a powerful strike from the edge of the area that is too central.





2' - UNITED SCORE IMMEDIATELY, MAGUIRE! United have the lead from a corner on the left as the Englishman finds space to head home over Musah and make it 1-0. A shock start for AC Milan.





1' - United create a chance straight away: Dorgu gets free down the left, drives into the box and hits a powerful shot, but Torriani does well to turn it behind for a corner.