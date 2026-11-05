Next matches MIL Europa League 12:45 FTC Watch

Milan head into their Europa League match against Ferencvaros on the back of a dream derby win. Their focus has already turned to Thursday 5 November, when they will look to climb the table after taking just three points from the first three matchdays of the League Phase. The club's management are also preparing for the January window, aiming to strengthen both attack and defence. Gardiner and AC Milan's transfer staff have Union Saint Gilloise's Senegalese defender Sylla on their list.